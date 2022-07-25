The coronavirus pandemic is more likely than Brexit to have had an effect on NHS staffing levels, Jeremy Hunt has said.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC on Monday, 25 July, the former health secretary said: “[Brexit] may have had a marginal impact in the time period when there was a lot of uncertainty over Brexit... It’s more likely to have been the pandemic,” Mr Hunt said.

According to the World Health Organisation, 18 million more health workers are needed across the globe in order to achieve universal health coverage.

