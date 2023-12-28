A North Dakota lawmaker was caught refusing a police breathalyser before making homophobic comments during his arrest for driving under the influence.

Body camera footage from 5 December 2023 shows Nico Rios using profanity and homophobic slurs towards Williston police officers.

The Republican state Representative told officers: “You’ll regret picking on me because you don’t know who I am.”

Mr Rios also questioned the arresting officer, who was English, over his accent and made offensive comments about migrants in the United Kingdom.

He’s since apologised for his actions, but has been clear he has no immediate plans to resign despite calls to do so.