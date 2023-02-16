A former detective has accused police of “destroying” Nicola Bulley’s reputation by revealing details of her vulnerabilities in their search for the missing mother-of-two.

Ex-Dorset police and crime commissioner Martyn Underhill has questioned why Lancashire Constabulary have revealed significant details weeks after the 45-year-old mortgage adviser weeks disappeared while out walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre.

Officers have since disclosed that Ms Bulley has “significant issues with alcohol”.

“It’s a big move to take. But if you’re not going to take it at the beginning of the inquiry, why now?” Mr Underhill said.

