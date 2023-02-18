Barrister warns ‘victim blaming’ is taking over Nicola Bulley narrative

A barrister who specialises in violence against women is warning that "victim blaming" is taking over the narrative surrounding Nicola Bulley.

Dr Charlotte Proudman told LBC that women are too often blamed for the situations they are in.

"I mean, what on earth is wrong with the state of humanity? I don't think a man would be treated this way," she said.

She warned this attitude puts victims at risk of being "written off" as an "unstable woman," rather than a missing person.

The mother of two has been missing since Friday, 27 January.

