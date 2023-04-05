Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested in SNP finance probe

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband has been arrested in connection with an investigation into Scottish National Party finances.

Peter Murrell, 58, was taken into police custody on Wednesday 5 April.

He resigned as the party’s chief executive last month, a post he had held since 1999.

Police Scotland confirmed officers were carrying out searches at “a number of addresses as part of the investigation”.

Mr Murrell has been married to Ms Sturgeon, who stepped down as Scotland’s first minister last month, since 2010.

