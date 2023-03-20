Nicola Sturgeon ‘has not heard from police’ over probe into SNP finances

Nicola Sturgeon says she hasn't heard if police want to interview her or her husband over a long-running probe into SNP finances.

Scotland's outgoing first minister told Beth Rigby on Sky News that the investigation had nothing to do with her decision to stand down.

"We're going through what I would describe as necessary growing pains," Sturgeon said of the Scottish National Party.

She did admit that the leadership race to replace her had been a "less than edifying process."

Police are investigating how £600,000 raised by the SNP for independence campaigning has been spent.

