Jacob Rees-Mogg raised Nigel Farage’s issue with Coutts bank during PMQs on Wednesday (19 July), saying that “members of the opposition deserve a bank account”.

The former UKIP leader has claimed he has evidence that shows he was targeted “on personal and political grounds” and that the bank decided to close his account because his views “do not align” with their values.

“Does my right honourable friend agree with me that however much we may find them tiresome, members of the opposition deserve a bank account,” Mr Rees-Mogg said, asking Rishi Sunak to address the situation.