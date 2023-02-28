Windsor Framework: How did politicians across UK and Ireland respond to the new deal?

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen have struck a new Brexit deal, the Windsor Framework - an agreement between the UK and the EU on trade arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Under the new deal, goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will travel through a “green lane.” Goods will travel in the “red lane” if they move on to the EU.

Some politicians have expressed concern over the new agreement, with leaders such as Sir Keir Starmer pushing for a wider vote on the deal.

