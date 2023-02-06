Drone footage shows scale of Ohio train derailment as fears of explosion grow

Dramatic drone footage has revealed the scale of a firey train derailment as fears grow of the potential of an explosion.

A train that was transporting more than 100 cars, 20 of which containing hazardous materials, came crashing off its tracks.

Residents of East Palestine have been evacuated since the derailment on Friday, 3 February, with a blaze burning ever since.

Officials are concerned that an explosion could send debris flying over a mile into the air and create a toxic cloud.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has enlisted the help of the Ohio National Guard.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.