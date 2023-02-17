Dust storm causes multi-car pile up in Oklahoma

An intense dust storm in Oklahoma caused a 10-vehicle pile-up that damaged cars and trucks on a busy highway.

Wind gusts as high as 80mph were reported across the Oklahoma Panhandle and north Texas on Tuesday 14 February, with visibility reduced to less than a quarter of a mile, according to officials.

Local media reported that the pile-up happened on Highway 54 at around 11:30am local time, about a mile west of the town of Goodwell, Texas County.

