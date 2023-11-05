Oliver Dowden ‘can’t be certain’ Tories didn’t pay hospital fees of rape complainant

Oliver Dowden has admitted he 'can't be certain' the Conservatives didn't pay for the private hospital fees of an apaprent rape complainant while he was party chairman.

The deputy prime minister was grilled on GB News about an alleged 'cover up', where he insisted he 'doesn't recognise reports' that these incidents took place while he held the position.

When asked about the private hospital fees, he added: "It's certainly not something I signed off as chairman ... I can't say to you for certain simply because I don't know the name of the complainant in question."