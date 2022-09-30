Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The nine-year-old schoolgirl died after being shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured as the gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into their property at about 10pm.

Merseyside Police said the suspect, also from Dovecot, had been taken to a police station where he would be questioned by detectives.

The force has now arrested 10 men as part of the investigation.

