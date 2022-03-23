Olympic Park Aquatics Centre evacuated as gas leak causes multiple casualties

The Olympic Park Aquatics Centre has been evacuated after a gas incident caused breathing difficulties.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park confirmed that the area close to the building in Stratford, east London, had been cordoned off while emergency services respond to the incident.

The London Ambulance Service attended the centre at approximately 10am on Wednesday following the release of gas that resulted in a number of casualties.

London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police are also responding to the incident alongside the ambulance service.

