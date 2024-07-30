Omagh bombing victim’s father urges inquiry to answer his questions

A bereaved father of an Omagh car bombing victim has urged the inquiry, which begins with its first public hearing on Tuesday (30 July), to answer his questions.

A long called for probe is examining whether the could reasonably have been prevented by UK authorities.

Michael Gallagher's son Aiden was among the 29 people killed in the the 1998 Real IRA attack in the Co Tyrone town on 15 August 1998.

He described the bombing as the "worst single failure of intelligence and security in the history of Northern Ireland."

"We need to know, was there anything that could have been done to prevent this bomb from happening?," he added.