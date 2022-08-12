Monkeypox outbreak: Expert warns of ‘limited supply’ of vaccines worldwide

Medical experts have warned that there is a limited supply worldwide of monkeypox vaccines.

UK Health Security Agency professor, Isabel Oliver, told Sky News that “moneybox is a really serious outbreak” and the UK has done “extremely well in procuring significant amounts of vaccine”, considering the “limited” availability worldwide.

Sky News shared reports that the UK is set to run out of monkeypox vaccines, with bookings in some areas already closing as a result.

