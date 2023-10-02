Watch: ‘Fireball’ glows in Oxfordshire sky after lightning strike

A large fireball lit up the Oxfordshire sky on Monday evening (2 October) after a tank at a processing facility was struck by lightning.

Waste management company Severn Trent Green Power confirmed the blaze occurred at its Cassington AD facility near Yarnton.

A digester tank was struck by lightning at 7:20pm, causing gases within the tank to ignite, it said in a statement.

Witness Jack Frowde, from Oxford, said the scene of the fire was “as if the sky was pulsating orange.

No-one was injured, a company representative told the PA news agency.