Boris Johnson has urged the country to “move on” from Partygate, insisting he has learned his lesson from the scandal.

The prime minister once again apologised as he delivered a statement in the House of Commons following the publication of Sue Gray’s report.

“I hope today, as well as learning lessons from [the] report... I very much hope that we will be able to move on and focus on other priorities of the British people,” Mr Johnson said.

“Standing firm against Russian aggression and easing the hardship caused by rising costs.”

