The Metropolitan Police is to issue the first 20 fines over alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

It is expected that further fines could follow as officers continue to go through the evidence gathered from the 12 events under investigation.

The force will not be saying who has been fined, or which gatherings the fixed penalty notices relate to.

Downing Street, however, will confirm if Boris Johnson is among the recipients.

The Met will now begin to refer the notices to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which would be responsible for issuing the penalties.

