Tory minister appears surprised as he is told of pay rise during live interview

Business minister Kevin Hollinrake appeared surprised at finding out he was getting a pay rise during a live TV interview on Monday (1 April).

The Tory MP appeared on Gareth Barlow’s Sky News Breakfast show when the presenter asked him about the 5.5 percent pay rise MPs have got, which comes into effect today.

Appearing somewhat taken aback, Mr Hollinrake said: “I did not know we were getting a pay rise.”

It comes as the UK minimum age rate increases today by 9.8 percent to £11.44 an hour, up from £10.42.