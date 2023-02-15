Buffalo mass shooting: Gunman Payton Gendron gets life in prison sentence

Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The white gunman, 19, killed 10 Black shoppers and employees in a racist attack on a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on 14 May 2022.

The massacre, which Gendron had planned for months, was carried out with an AR-15 rifle and streamed live.

In November, Gendron pled guilty to several charges, including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

An automatic sentence of life in prison was applied due to the charge of terrorism.

