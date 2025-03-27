Pensioner speeds past police after driving 29 miles in wrong direction on motorway

An 87-year-old driver sped past police after driving nearly 30 miles in the wrong direction on a major motorway near Penrith, Cumbria.

Footage released by police on Wednesday, 26 March shows William Wylie, of Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire, driving past five patrol cars after travelling on the wrong side of the M6 from junction 40 to junction 36 in December 2023.

Police smashed windows to extract Wylie, who had held a driving license for 70 years, from the car.

Wylie was fined £461, banned from driving for three years, and ordered to take an extended retest.