Runaway bull charges at unsuspecting locals and knocks cyclist off bike in Peru

A bull charged at unsuspecting locals in Peru after escaping from the vehicle that was transporting it on a highway in Santa Anita, a district near the capital Lima.

Footage shows authorities struggling to hold back the animal, which knocked a passing cyclist off his bicycle.

Witnesses to the incident - which unfolded on Tuesday 2 July - described scenes of chaos and panic, with pedestrians running for cover and drivers trying to avoid the furious bull.

It was finally brought under control after the intervention of the Santa Anita Police and the bull’s owner.