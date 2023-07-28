Residents ran for their lives as a mudslide crashed down a hillside in the Philippines, triggered by typhoon Doksuri.

Footage shows debris tumbling towards a shed and parked cars in Mankayan village, Benguet province, on 26 July.

Locals fled to safety as the mudslide buried a vehicle and covered a road in the region, where at least 45 people have been killed and thousands more displaced.

Onlooker Gerry Bestoca said farming equipment and cars were damaged by the landslide.

“A lot of our possessions and homes have been destroyed,” he said.