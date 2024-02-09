Plane crash lands on Florida highway and bursts into flames

A small airplane landed on the I-75 in Naples, Florida on Friday 9 February, crashing into a vehicle and bursting into flames.

Footage shows the plane engulfed in flames as black smoke billows from the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that five people were aboard the Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft, and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two deaths.

The plane was making a landing on the highway, and then collided with a vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The southbound lanes in that area are closed off while first responders work at the scene, according to authorities.