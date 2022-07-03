Passenger flight makes emergency landing after black smoke fills cabin

A passenger flight in India had to make an emergency landing after black smoke filled the cabin.

Spicejet aircraft Q400Delhi was on its way to Jabalpur before crew swiftly reacted to the smoke and landed in Delhi.

This video shows the unsettling moment that smoke can be seen in the aircraft as passengers fan themselves.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into what happened. No passengers were hurt.

