Watch moment Atlas Air Boeing 747 erupts into flames mid-air over Miami

This is the moment flames shoot out of a plane mid-air over Miami.

The Boeing 747-8 cargo jet appeared to suffer an engine fire shortly after leaving Miami International Airport on Thursday (18 January).

The Atlas Air aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing and returned to the airport 14 minutes after take-off.

No one was injured.

Bosses blamed a “malfunction” for the incident and said the crew “followed all standard procedures”.

The incident comes just days after Boeing said it would increase quality inspections of its 737 Max 9 aircraft after a panel blew out from an Alaska Airlines aircraft as it climbed from Portland, Oregon.