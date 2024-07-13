Driver’s desperate 999 call as vehicle sinks in floodwater: ‘It’s up to my neck’

A driver desperately pleaded to a 999 operator for emergency services to rescue her from her flood-stricken car in harrowing audio of her call.

On April 25 2023, Annie Nisbet encountered a ford in Bow Brook, Worcestershire, which was swamped after heavy rainfall.

She stopped short of water but her vehicle was swept up from beneath and water came up to her neck within minutes.

Police smashed her window and pulled her to safety.

She is heard in her 999 call describing her fears for her life, telling an operator how she thought she would drown.

Sergeants Lee Baker and Shannon Murphy and constable Tom Simmonds were honoured with a Police Federation National Bravery Award and crowned regional winners for the rescue.