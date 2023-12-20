This is a brave four-year-old girl’s emergency call to 999 after her mother collapsed and stopped breathing.

Daisy Hamer dialled 999 and told operators “Mummy’s not breathing” after her mother Aimee Hamer collapsed at their home in Walesby, Nottingham, on 23 May, last year.

Daisy followed the operator’s instructions with the help of her two-year-old sister, Molly.

When asked to tilt back Ms Hamer’s head to clear the airway, Daisy is heard saying: “Molly is doing it, my little sister. She’s only two.”

With Molly’s assistance, Daisy attempted CPR, which got Aimee breathing again. She tells the operator: “Mummy has woken up.”