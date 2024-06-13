Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:29
Florida driver ‘sinking in mud’ rescued by firefighters as severe weather hits state
A Florida driver was rescued from “slowly sinking mud” amid flooding from severe storms that hit the state.
More than a foot of rain slammed several counties on Wednesday 12 June, causing major disruption, with downpours expected to continue for a third day on Thursday.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency that applied to Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier, Lee, and Sarasota counties.
South Trail Fire and Rescue District, which operates in Lee County, shared footage of the moment a man was safely rescued from his sinking vehicle.
“Water was reported to be over the driver’s lap with the car slowly sinking,” the fire service wrote, urging residents to “stay home” if they could.
Up next
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:08
Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat episode 4: Melanie Lynskey
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
04:08
Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set
04:10
Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box
03:02
Rita Ora performs hit ‘Praising You’ in Music Box session
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:24
Jerry West shares why he wanted NBA logo changed in resurfaced footage
00:31
Pitch invader dragged away from Lionel Messi during Argentina friendly
00:15
Euro 2024: John McGinn’s dancing steals show as Scotland arrive
01:06
Watch Martin Brundle and Mary McGee’s heartwarming grid walk interview
00:30
Climate activists storm baseball field and are tackled by police
00:23
Sea turns green amid algae bloom on Thai beach
00:27
Economist claims wet weather is reason UK GDP flatlined in April
00:47
Iceland: Lava flow engulfs road as it advances towards coastal town
01:28
Camila Cabello responds to claim her Met Gala purse cost $25,000
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
00:40
Elderly woman with walker leads mosh pit at heavy metal music festival
00:42