Florida driver ‘sinking in mud’ rescued by firefighters as severe weather hits state

A Florida driver was rescued from “slowly sinking mud” amid flooding from severe storms that hit the state.

More than a foot of rain slammed several counties on Wednesday 12 June, causing major disruption, with downpours expected to continue for a third day on Thursday.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency that applied to Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier, Lee, and Sarasota counties.

South Trail Fire and Rescue District, which operates in Lee County, shared footage of the moment a man was safely rescued from his sinking vehicle.

“Water was reported to be over the driver’s lap with the car slowly sinking,” the fire service wrote, urging residents to “stay home” if they could.