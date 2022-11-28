Dramatic dashcam footage shows police car ramming suspect during Nottingham chase

Police in Nottingham have released dramatic dashcam footage showing the moment a suspect was rammed by a squad car.

This video shows the police car pinning Waleed Ahmed Chaudhry inside his car as he tried to jump out to flee.

After the 25-year-old wiggled free he tried to make a run for it, but was quickly rugby-tackled to the ground by another officer.

It brought an end to a high-speed chase through Carlton on 10 October.

Chaudhry was jailed for 12 months after he admitted to dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

