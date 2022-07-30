Police say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-old

Police investigating the death of nine-year-old schoolgirl Lillia Valutyte in Lincolnshire have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The Lithuanian national, was killed in a suspected stabbing in Fountain Lane, Boston, on Thursday.

The arrest came after a “combination of intelligence and information supplied by several members of the public”, Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker said.

After an appeal for information, including the release of CCTV images, Lincolnshire Police arrested a 22-year-old man in central Boston at 2.45pm on Saturday.

