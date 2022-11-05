Riot police were called to an immigration centre close to Heathrow airport this morning after a group of detainees armed with “various weaponry” caused a “disturbance” during a power cut.

Footage broadcast by Sky News shows officers attending the incident at Harmondsworth detention centre.

According to reports, the power cut which lasted for up to 24 hours, sparked a protest which saw around 100 people gather in the exercise yard.

The incident comes as the government faces ongoing criticism over its handling of asylum seekers.

