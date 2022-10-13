Family of Gaia Pope-Sutherland claim police ‘lied’ after death and dismissed evidence

The family of Gaia Pope-Sutherland have claimed police “lied” after her death and dismissed evidence that may have helped prosecute her alleged rapist as they called for an independent probe into the investigation.

Gaia was 19 when she ran away from home in 2017 having been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after reporting that she had been drugged and sexually attacked by a man when she was 16.

At the time of her disappearance, she was anxious about his imminent release from prison for unconnected sexual offences.

