Iran police open fire on protesters marking 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death

Police opened fire on protesters gathering on Wednesday, 26 October, to mark 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini, a human rights group and witnesses have said.

Ms Amini, 22, died on 16 September after being detained by Iran’s mortality police for allegedly wearing improper hijab.

Thousands of people travelled to Ms Amini’s hometown of Saqqez in Kurdistan province on Wednesday to mark the 40th day since her funeral, “chehelom.”

Norwegian group Hengaw said that security forces opened fire in Zindan square, a claim that was corroborated by a witness who spoke to Reuters.

