Police tackle man armed with knife before he stabs officers in Leicester Square

This is the moment police tackle a man armed with a knife before two Met Police officers are stabbed in London’s Leicester Square.

Mohamed Rahman, 25, stabbed PC Joseph Gerrard in the head, arm, and chest and PC Alannah Mulhall in the arm early on September 16 last year.

Police bodycam footage shows officers responding to a member of the public’s call alerting them to a man with a knife.

The officers are then seen chasing Rahman before he carries out his attack.

Rhaman today (8 December) appeared at Kingston Crown Court where he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.