Autumn Budget: What ‘difficult decisions’ is the chancellor considering?

Jeremy Hunt is weighing up “difficult decisions” for his economic policies as the autumn Budget approaches.

A £50bn hole in public finances needs fixing, a problem the chancellor is looking at fixing by raising taxes on the sale of assets such as shares and property.

The Autumn Statement comes as the UK faces significant economic uncertainty; the Bank of England has hiked interest rates up to 3 per cent and warned of the longest recession in 100 years.

