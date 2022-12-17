Polling expert says the government are ‘skating on thin ice’ over strikes

A polling expert has warned the government not to “pick a fight” with public service workers over strike action.

Sir John Curtice appeared on LBC where he discussed why there has been a lack-of action over disruption in rail, emergency, and postal services in recent weeks.

“Given that people are unhappy about the state of public services, they’re not exactly convinced in the wake of the Truss administration of the ability of the Conservatives to run the economy”, he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.