Catholics flock to Vatican to pay tribute to Pope Benedict XVI

Catholics have flocked to the Vatican in their droves to pay tribute to Pope Benedict XVI following his death aged 95.

This video shows the scene at Saint Peter's Square as mourners gathered on Sunday morning, 1 January.

They congregated to hear Pope Francis speak about his predecessor, who left behind a complicated legacy.

Pope Benedict was sovereign of the Vatican City State from 2005 until his resignation on 28 February in 2013.

Tens of thousands are expected to pay their respects during his lying-in-state.

