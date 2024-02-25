Pope delivers Sunday prayers from Vatican window after suffering mild flu

Pope Francis was well enough on Sunday 25 February to celebrate his weekly Angelus prayer from the Vatican window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, after cancelling his engagements a day before for a mild flu.

The pontiff - who over the past few months had to cancel some of his activities and one international trip due to his fragile health - appeared in good shape and regularly read his Angelus prayer, concluding it with his usual salutes to the crowd and his request to pray for him.

In his address, Francis remembered “with sorrow” the second anniversary of the start of what he called “a large-scale war” in Ukraine.