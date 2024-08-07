Animal rights activists storm Pope’s weekly audience in Vatican

Animal rights protesters from Peta interrupted Pope Francis’s weekly general audience on Wednesday, 7 August, calling for an end to bullfighting.

The activists ran into the room in the Vatican wearing t-shirts reading “Stop blessing corridas” and raised banners reading “Bullfighting is a sin” before they were escorted out by Swiss Guards.

Spanish-style bullfighting is also known as “corrida de toros”. The organisation has been urging the pontiff to condemn bullfighting.

In a written statement, Peta said: “These gruesome spectacles are often held ‘in honour’ of Catholic saints and on holy days, the Catholic Church can and must help end this abuse by condemning bull torture in the name of religion.”