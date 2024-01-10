Post Office scandal victims confront minister in heated exchange: ‘It’s a cop-out’

Several Post Office victims confronted current Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake over the government’s response to the Horizon IT scandal.

They told Mr Hollinrake the government’s handling of the scandal has been a “cop-out” and accused those responsible of “doing nothing” to help.

The heated exchange took place during a Post Office scandal special on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday (10 January), where several victims spoke of the devastating impact it has had on their lives.

It comes as an announcement on the Horizon scandal is said to be “imminent” as Rishi Sunak is said to be “actively considering” an emergency bill to quash all 800 Horizon scandal convictions at once.