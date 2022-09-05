The “Bye Bye Boris” song was played outside the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in Westminster after Liz Truss was announced as the new Tory party leader.

Conservative MPs gathered on Monday (5 September) to hear Sir Graham Brady announce results of the ballot, which saw Ms Truss beat Rishi Sunak with 57 per cent of the vote.

She will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday.

As news of the result filtered through, “Bye Bye Boris” was heard blasting outside the venue, signalling the end of his premiership.

