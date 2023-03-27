Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the High Court for a case against the Daily Mail's publisher over allegedly unlawful information-gathering.

Elizabeth Hurley, Sir Elton John, and his husband are among the group of high-profile individuals also making claims against Associated Newspapers Limited.

The preliminary hearing, starting today, will consider legal arguments before a judge will decide whether it will go any further.

ANL denied the claims, describing them at the time of accusation as “preposterous smears” and a “pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone-hacking scandal.”

