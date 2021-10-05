Watch live as Priti Patel speaks at Conservative Party conference

Priti Patel is making a speech at the Conservative Party conference.

The home secretary is expected to unveil the Criminal Disruption Prevention Orders, aimed at stopping some activists from travelling around the country to attend demonstrations.

Ms Patel’s speech comes amid major disruption to UK roads by protestors from Insulate Britain.

Under the orders, police are also expected to be given wider stop and search powers to inspect activists for “lock on” equipment that can prevent them from being moved.

Over the weekend, Ms Patel announced plans for longer sentences for people blocking motorways, but demonstrations have continued regardless.