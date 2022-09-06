Priti Patel: Key moments during her time as home secretary

Priti Patel announced her intention to step down as home secretary on Monday (5 September), calling her time in office the “honour of my life”.

Ms Patel was made home secretary by Boris Johnson in July 2019, having spent two years as a backbench MP.

Multiple controversies have marked her time in office, including a bullying scandal, off-the-record interviews in Israel and the now infamous Rwandaimmigration policy.

Here, The Independent examines the key moments from her time as home secretary.

