Protesters disrupt Labour’s Israel-Hamas speech in House of Commons

Protesters disrupted Yvette Cooper’s speech in the House of Commons as she spoke about the Israel-Hamas conflict on Wednesday, 15 November.

A group of around five or six people were removed from the public gallery after holding up “Ceasefire now” signs during the King’s Speech debate.

Doorkeepers approached the group and removed them from the public gallery.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) claimed responsibility for the protest.

It comes as Labour MPs were due to be subject to a three-line whip to abstain on the SNP’s amendment to the King’s Speech calling for a ceasefire.