Nadhim Zahawi laughed at using Putin to deflect questions on mini-budget

The Question Time audience laughed at Nadhim Zahawi after he used Vladimir Putin as an excuse not to apologise for the economic turmoil caused by the government’s mini-budget.

When pressed by fellow guest Piers Morgan on why he has not yet said sorry for the chaos caused by the economic plan - which sent the pound crashing - the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster deflected by referring to the Russian president.

“Ask yourself this question, what would Vladimir Putin want us to do? He would want us to be divided right now,” Mr Zahawi said.

