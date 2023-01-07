Vladimir Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service alone

Russian President Vladimir Putin was filmed attending an Orthodox Christmas service alone on Saturday (7 January).

The footage, shared on Russian state television shows Mr Putin inside the Cathedral of the Annunciation, as priests conducted a midnight service, known as the Divine Liturgy.

This comes as many Ukrainians attended a ceremony inside Kyiv Cathedral, with the Orthodox Church of Ukraine saying it was the "first time in several centuries" that a service of this kind had been held there.

