Erdoğan keeps Putin waiting in awkward moment ahead of Tehran talks

Vladimir Putin was kept awkwardly waiting for his Turkish counterpart during talks in Tehran on Tuesday, 19 July.

The Russian president visited Iran for meetings with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In footage of the meeting, the Russian leader shuffled his feet and sucked his cheeks as he waited almost a minute for his counterpart to arrive.

It is Putin’s second trip outside of Russia since he invaded Ukraine.

Though he is reportedly vigilant about coronavirus risks, he was not masked and did not practise social distancing.

