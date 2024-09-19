Woman rescued after 13ft python wraps around her for two hours

A four-metre-long python coiled around a 64-year-old woman in Thailand for two hours in her home before help arrived.

The snake bit her multiple times and wrapped itself around her, squeezing tighter as Arom Arunroj struggled to free herself, according to Thai media reports.

Despite her attempts to grab the snake’s head, it didn’t let go, Ms Arunroj said.

She tried to grab the snake’s head in an attempt to free herself, but, she said, “it kept strangling me”.

After about two hours, a neighbour heard her faint cries and called for help.

It took over 30 minutes of intense effort to free her from the snake’s grip and once the python was pulled off, it swiftly slithered into a nearby forest, escaping capture as rescuers prioritised giving Ms Arunroj first aid and rushing her to the hospital.